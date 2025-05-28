Case filed against men who assaulted resident doctor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An incident of assault on a resident doctor occurred at the District General Hospital on Monday evening over a dispute related to a saline drip attached to a patient. On Tuesday, a case was registered against Raju Sheikh and Rafik Sheikh, both residents of Heenanagar, at the MIDC Siddco police station.

The incident took place in Ward No. 203 of the Medicine Department, where a female patient was under treatment. When the saline drip ran out and was reinserted, the patient’s relatives verbally abused and physically pushed trainee doctor Akshay Tathe. The doctors recorded the incident on video, which caused a disturbance within the hospital. Following this, the resident doctors’ union expressed strong condemnation and warned that if the hospital administration failed to file a police complaint, they would refuse future postings at the hospital. Subsequently, Medical Officer Dr. Gajanan Kable formally lodged a complaint with the police.