Case filed against youth in woman’s suicide incident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young woman employed with a reputed company in the Waluj area died by suicide by hanging herself in her rented room on September 7.

Following a complaint lodged by her brother, the Cidco police registered a case on September 13 against Shreyas Puran (Karangaon, Nevasa tehsil) for allegedly abetting the suicide. The deceased, Nikita Pawar (resident of Cidco N-6, originally from Vajunlpoi, Rahuri tehsil), had been living in the city on rent. According to her brother Om Pawar’s complaint, the accused Shreyas Puran was pressuring Nikita to marry him. She had shared this with her brother and mother, making it clear that she was not interested. Despite her refusal, the accused allegedly continued to harass her. Three days before the incident, he reportedly threatened to make certain videos viral on social media. The complaint states that distressed by his harassment, Nikita took the extreme step. Further investigation is being conducted by police sub-inspector Radkar.