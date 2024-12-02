Case filed in child marriage and assault

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 14-and-a-half-year-old girl was married, and later gave birth to a son. Upon learning about this, the Vedantnagar police registered a case against the girl's husband, mother-in-law, and her own parents for sexual assault and child marriage under the POCSO Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. PI Praveena Yadav confirmed the case.

The minor girl was admitted to government college and medical hospital (GMCH) for delivery and gave birth to a son, with information being sent to the Vedantnagar Police Station on November 16. PI Yadav initiated an inquiry, which revealed that the girl, aged 14 years and 5 months, married a 26-year-old man from Deulgaonraja Road, Jalna, on December 17, 2023. Despite the girl's underage status, the marriage was arranged, and the husband was aware of her age. After this, she became pregnant and recently gave birth. On the orders of Inspector Yadav, PSI Sunita Raju Jadhav lodged the complaint. Based on this, a case was registered against the husband, mother-in-law, and the girl's parents.