Case for selling pesticides without permission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case was registered in the Waluj MIDC police station after eight months against a pesticides producing company, distributor and seller for selling pesticides without permission.

The then district quality controller of the agriculture department Santosh Chavan on December 3, 2022 had seized illegal stock of pesticides from Grow India Pvt Ltd godown. In all, 3,877 packets of such pesticides were confiscated by the officials. Seller Rajendra Parshuram Marathe was not found with the licence. Even the company manufacturing the pesticide and the distributor did not have a licence. After an enquiry that lasted for eight months, a case was registered by quality inspector Ganesh Sarkalwad in the Waluj police station. PSI SD Adhane is further investigating the case.