Case lodged with Cyber police for morphing news

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 18:

A news was published in Lokmat’s ‘Hello’ in Yeotmal edition with the heading ‘Banduk Saaf Kartanna Mandit Goli Ghusli’on October 23, 2021. This heading was morphed by making objectionable change in one of the letter and was made viral on the social media.

Lokmat has lodged a complaint with the Aurangabad City Cyber police station in this regard.

As per the complaint, the news published in Hello Yeotmal on October 23, 2021 was changed and was made viral on the social media on July 17, 2022. With the intention of defamation, the original code source of Lokmat e-paper was changed and an attempt was made to show that this fake news was originally printed in Lokmat. In the concerned news, lewd word was used, which by reading anyone will be ashamed.

The cyber police are investigating the case. Changing the original code source is a crime under the Information Technology Act sections 65, 66, 66 (C) and 43. The cyber police can investigate in this direction. Similarly, it is also a crime as per the section of IPC section of forgery, says Herald Decosta, President Cyber Security Corporation Mumbai.

City cyber police station PI Gautam Patare said, As per the new directives of the union government, it is mandatory for the service provider to give the information about the source of the objectionable posts on the social media. Accordingly, information about the source of the objectionable post and information about the forwarding process is being taken, he said.