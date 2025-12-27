Case registered against profile holder over controversial post

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case has been registered at Satara police station against an Instagram profile holder, Daksh Chaudhary, for allegedly posting a video containing remarks that could trigger communal discord.

According to the police, the controversial video had been circulating on Instagram for the past few days. It came to the notice of Ahmed Khan Javed Khan, a resident of Sadatnagar, who viewed the clip on Saturday and subsequently lodged a complaint with police inspector Krishna Shinde at Satara police station. Police said the video shows a youth, identified as Daksh Chaudhary, making statements that have the potential to incite religious tension. Acting on the complaint, police sub-inspector Govind Eklwale registered the offence. Further investigation is being carried out by police sub-inspector Dilip Bachate. Police have appealed to citizens to exercise restraint on social media and refrain from sharing unverified or provocative content, warning that such posts can disturb public harmony and law and order in the city.