Cases against lawyer due to political pressure

Cases were registered Adv Kiran Rajput and the residents of Mahunagar over a dispute of land at Gut No. 61 at Beed By-pass road. The Satara police registered two cases against Rajput and one case against the residents of Mahunagar. These cases against the lawyer were registered due to political pressure, alleged Adv Rahul Mote and other lawyers and Karni Sena official Devichandsingh Barwal in a press conference here on Monday.

Adv Mote said that an attempt of the murder case was registered against Adv Rajput. However, the police refused to take the complaint lodged by him. The court has granted interim bail to him and the court has proven the claim of the police false. False cases have been registered by the police. We demand that fair investigation should be done, Adv Mote said.

Barwal said the police are working under political pressure. A plot has been hatched to grab the land of Adv Rajput and the police are also involved, he alleged.

District Bar Association secretary Yogesh Phatke, vice president Sunil Kale, Sandeep Chavan, and officials of Karni Sena were present.

What is the matter?

A dispute erupted, when the car of Adv Kiran Rajput was dashed. To resolve the issue, Yogesh Ahire and his two friends went to his home, where Rajput’s friend Ganesh Sonawane was present. Rajput came in his car and speedily dashed Ahire. A case of murder attempt was registered in this matter against Rajput and Sonawane. Ahire then gathered a mob and pelted Rajput’s house with stones. The mob also beat his mother and sister, demolished his car, and attacked him with a knife. A case of a riot was registered against Ahire and others. Another case of murder attempt was registered again against Rajput in the same incident.