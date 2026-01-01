Cases filed against 17 officials failing to report for election duty

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the implementation of model code of conduct (MCC) for the municipal corporation general elections, static surveillance teams and flying squads are required to be appointed. Employees from various government offices were deputed for these teams. However, the mobile numbers provided by some of these employees were incorrect. Even after officials visited their offices, obtained correct information, and warned them to report for election duty, the employees failed to do so. As a result, cases were registered against 17 employees at City Chowk Police Station on Thursday.

On Thursday, municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth held a review meeting of all election decision officers at the Smart City Office. The meeting reviewed preparations for the election process. The administrator sought ERO-wise updates from election officers, including availability and strength of field officers, training of appointed staff, and planning for polling day and counting day. He instructed all agencies to work in coordination to ensure that the election process is conducted fearlessly, transparently, and peacefully.

The administrator informed that cases were registered against a total of 17 officers and employees appointed to the static surveillance teams who failed to report for duty. The administration is maintaining strict vigilance to prevent violations of the model code of conduct. A helpline number 0240-2617101 has been announced for citizens to register complaints regarding code violations, and citizens have been urged to immediately report information on this number.

Cases registered against these 17 officials

Team leaders: Santosh Pansare (scientific officer), Mulchand Rathod (office superintendent), Sanjay Mohod (professor), Bharat Reddy (senior clerk), B B Mhaske (assistant accounts officer), Ritesh Dongre (assistant engineer), Rajendra Pethkar (senior clerk), R A Channe (assistant engineer), Shaikh Gaffar Ahmed (senior clerk), V V Pandit (extension officer), Vijay Bortakar (administrative officer), Rajesh Sarmarkar (special auditor).

Assistant Team Leaders: Pratik Dongre (correction clerk), Dhanraj Chaudhary (tracer assistant), Dilip Murlidhar Shinde (clerk), Devdatt Bhurewar (civil engineer) and Anil Ghule (senior clerk). All these officers and employees had been appointed to the static surveillance teams for election duty.