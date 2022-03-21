Cases to be registered against 3 in Sakshal Pimpri malpractice case

Aurangabad, March 21:

The office of Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) directed Education officer (secondary) Beed Nagnath Shinde to lodge cases against those involved in the malpractice case of Sakshal Pimpri.

Divisional Secretary of the State Board R P Patil said that Sanjay Palve (Ukadpimpri) was making xerox copies of answers of SSC English subject paper at this xerox centre.

Police raided the xerox centre at 11 am, on Saturday and seized 80 xerox copies. In the preliminary enquiry, the custodians of the Board examined the seized copies of answers and answer books of the students.

During the enquiry, it was found that the seized copies which had answers to question number 3 (A and B), 4 (A and) were being sold at the centre. Police sized copies before they are delivered at the centre Sakshal Pimpri.

Action would be taken against the owner of the xerox centre, one who has prepared answers and another who was to supply it on the centre.

If the malpractice was proved in the enquiry, all the students would be debarred for that subject’s paper. The Divisional Board is in trouble because of 10 to 12 sub-centres of SSC and HSC.

Some centres gave false information in undertaking while cases of malpractice were found at other centres.

The hearing will be conducted after examinations are over (April 7). R P Patil said that strict action would be taken against those who are found guilty after the hearing.

The divisional office has a separate department of probe which is conducted through subject teachers and custodians. The department calls those who are found involved in the malpractice for the hearing. The action will be taken against them as per the norms.