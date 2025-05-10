Cases worth Rs 18.95 crore settled in National Lok Adalat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the National Lok Adalat organised on Saturday, May 10, at the District and Sessions Court, a total of 1.07 lakh pending cases and 31,197 pre-litigation cases were amicably settled, amounting to a combined 52,827 settlements.

From these, a recovery of over Rs 1.61 crore was made in pending cases and more than Rs 2.80 crore in pre-litigation cases. Altogether, settlements worth Rs 18.95 crore were finalised through mutual agreement.

The successful resolution of these cases was facilitated by 29 panels comprising Principal District Judges, Ad-hoc District Judges, Civil Judges (Senior and Junior Division), and panel member advocates, said Vaishali Phadnis, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Besides, Judge S S Modekar presided over the Industrial and Labour Court panel, while Retired District Judge Anil Bhavthankar led the Family Court panel, both assisted by legal experts who played a vital role in dispute resolution.

The success of the Lok Adalat was attributed to the dedicated efforts of Principal District and Sessions Judge Girish Agrawal, District Judge D H Keluskar, and court officials and staff.