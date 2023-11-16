Cash and gold ornaments robbed in 7 HBTs during Diwali

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The citizens were busy celebrating the Diwali festival from November 10 to 14. Many of them left the city to celebrate the biggest cultural festival with their nearer and dearer ones at their native villages or cities. Taking advantage of the situation, the thieves left no stone unturned to encash the situation and stole away lakhs of rupees cash, gold and silver ornaments from seven house-breaking thefts (HBTs) that took place in different parts of the city during the festival period.

On November 11, a builder Mohd Aseem Mohd Saeed Shaikh (23, Jalannagar) had been to Mumbai, while his family members left the home for Gandhidham on November 13. Aseem returned home on November 15 and found the latches of the main door of his flat were damaged.All the doors inside the house were open. The thieves had damaged the locks of almirahs and scattered all the articles and goods on the floor. They succeeded in taking away cash Rs 22 lakh which the complainant had kept in the house to make the payment of a sand trader. The thieves also fled away with gold ornaments kept in the house. The gang of thieves also broke open a flat in the nearby Taj Residency apartment, but could not find any valuables. Hence left empty-handed.

The thieves also snatched the gold chain of Kamal Kendre in N-8 on November 12 at 6 am when she was cleaning the portion in front of her house. The thieves were wearing hoodies and came on a motorcycle and snatched the gold chain which was around her neck and fled away. She sustained minor injuries after they pushed her in a scuffle to snatch away the chain.

The thieves also broke open the house of a superintending engineer of PWD, Dayanand Bhatre (45) in Padegoan. He along with his family had gone to Nanded on November 10. His nephew noticed the damaged latches of the house on Sunday. Dayanand after returning home on Tuesday found that the missing ornaments include bracelet (of 8 gms),

ring (of 9 gms), LED TV and cash Rs 1.32 lakh.

In Kailashnagar, the victim Manoj Agrawal (52) along with his family had been to Mehkar to celebrate Diwali. The thieves broke open the house and stole away gold and silver ornaments weighing three tolas and cash Rs 32,000. The thieves also entered the house of one Ganesh Pimpriye (38, Shivanagar) and by damaging the shutter of his grocery shop stole 50 packets of cigarettes and Rs 24,000 cash between November 12 and 13.

A native of the city, Swati More, arrived from Mumbai for the Diwali festival. She had come in a private travel bus. When she was attempting to get down from the bus today morning, the thieves fled away with her purse containing 8 grams of mangalsutra, a 20 gram silver coin and cash Rs 2,000. Her son saw somebody with the purse. Hence she inquired about it with the bus cleaner, but he gave evasive replies. Hence she contacted the police and lodged the complaint.