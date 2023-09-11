Cash stolen after cutting ATM in Bajajnagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke into an ATM centre of HDFC Bank in Bajajnagar and made off with the cash from it in the wee hours on Monday. The police suspected that it was the work the gangs from other states.

An HDFC Bank ATM centre is situated at Plot No. R M 107 at Jaibhavani Chowk in Bajajnagar area. At around 2.30 am, the officers of the Euronet Service India, Mumbai, an agency looking after the security of the ATM received a message online that someone had covered the CCTV cameras of the centre by blowing a spray on it. The officers immediately informed the Waluj MIDC police and the ATM auditor Nitin Waghmare (Wadgaon). PSI Sachin Pagote and his team along with Waghmare rushed to the spot.

The police found that the thieves cut the machine with a gas cutter and took away cash kept in four compartments in it. DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar, ACP Ashok Thorat, PI Avinash Aghav, cyber police station PI Praveena Yadav and others also visited and inspected the spot. The amount stolen from the machine can be estimated only after the audit of the machine, said Waghmare.

Meanwhile, a case was registered with the Waluj MIDC police station based on the complaint lodged by Waghmare. API Gautam Wavale is further investigating the case.

PI Aghav said that it is likely that a gang from another state is involved in this crime. Earlier, similar incidents were reported in Nashik and Satara districts. The gang has all the information on the operations of the ATM. The thieves after committing the theft escape in a four-wheeler. The police teams have been established to trace them.