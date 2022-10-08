Cash-strapped AMC to spend Rs 100 crore for developing 81 roads

- Works will be done through AMC funds, said Civic Chief.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

In a positive development, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari said that to overcome the hue and cry of citizens on the potholes on important roads in the city., it has been decided to develop 81 important roads utilising AMC fund of Rs 100 crore. The AMC will be inviting four separate tenders of valuing Rs 25 crore each, soon.

As reported earlier, the AMC has made a provision of Rs 200 crore fund for the roads in its annual budget. Accordingly, the civic administration prepared a list of 224 roads to be built at the cost of Rs 207 crore. Of which, 81 roads will be developed under Phase I. The process was started, but got set aside due to the transfer of the former municipal commissioner A K Pandey. After taking over the charge, his successor Chaudhari reviewed the road proposal and gave his nod to it.

Chaudhari also made it clear that the AMC will not invite one single tender, but four separate tenders of Rs 25 crore each, soon.

16 roads excluded

Earlier, the AMC had invited tender of developing 81 roads by spending Rs 100 crore. However, in the last few months, the development of only 16 roads has been done partially or fully from the MLAs and MPs discretionary funds. Hence these roads will not be included in the list of 81 roads whose tenders will be invited soon. The names of 16 new roads will be included in the list.

Stay on roads under Smart City Funds

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) had invited tenders to develop 111 roads having estimated value of Rs 318 crore. As per the norms, the AMC will have to put a share of Rs 238 crore in it, while the ASCDCL will contribute Rs 80 crore only. The new civic chief after going through the financial status of AMC approved to starting of 24 roads only, while the remaining roads have been stalled for want of funds. These works will be undertaken after arrangement of the required fund. They have not been cancelled, he stressed.