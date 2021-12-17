Catering sectors rejoice as good days return

Marriage ceremonies, political functions and parties generate huge business for caterers

Aurangabad, Dec 17:

Catering business was closed for the past one and a half years. However, the business is now taking a leap and with restrictions completely removed, the sector is returning to normalcy. With marriages, ceremonies, and political functions taking place, the sector's turnover has reached to Rs 150 crore.

All public and cultural events were restricted for nearly one and a half years. Most of the marriage ceremonies and social events in the city were called off. As there were limitations on the number of guests, the demand for caterers and event organizers had dropped significantly. But with the restrictions removed, the caterers are registering orders for almost every auspicious date for around 200 to 500 people, depending on the type of function. The caterers have also adopted good health practices like following hygiene, health and sanitation. Taking utmost precaution, the staff working in the catering industry have been fully vaccinated. Stringent disinfection standards have become the norm in any event. Caterers are paying attention to maintaining hygiene and personal safety items, especially the use of gloves, masks and sanitizers for the workers has increased dramatically as people have become more concerned about hygiene and cleanliness.

Rates of per plate increase

Caterers who usually charge Rs 300 per plate have had to increase their charges due to rising prices of commercial gas cylinders. The wages for chefs, catering boys and laborers have also increased. Ajay Ojha, owner of Ruchkar Caterers, said that with rising prices of daily commodities we have also increased the per plate prices. But the prices are still under the budget. There is a big season for their catering business in months ahead. We expect our business to pick up in January as there is a wedding season in the next few months, he said.

Work for full week

Sumanth Nair, owner of Sri Caterers, said that we have received 50 orders for weddings, parties, political functions, birthdays, house warming ceremonies and memorial functions. We just received about five orders last week. At present, we busy for the whole month. The monthly turnover of the sector is around Rs 150 crore per month.