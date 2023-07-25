Caught in the web: Twenties tempted by drug racketeers

Drug selling quadruples in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Drug addiction has been on the rise in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with drug dealers specifically targeting youths in their twenties. Baluch Galli in Naregaon has become notorious for drug-related activities. It was recently revealed that drug agents are targeting youth through pool table games and other such activities.

A recent incident at a farmhouse party brought the issue to light and led to the arrest of drug agent Anil Ambadas Malve (51, Prakashnagar, Mukundwadi), who was caught in possession of one and a half grams of MD drugs, four and a half grams of hashish, and three and a half kilos of ganja. Investigations revealed that these substances were being supplied from Baluch Galli in Naregaon.

Concerned parents reported the incident to the police when their son, who had attended the party, returned home heavily intoxicated. After sharing the incident with other parents of the involved youths, they approached Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohia with the help of former corporator Pramod Rathod. An investigation team headed by police inspector Rajshree Ade of Pundliknagar started the search.

32 individuals interrogated

Over a seven-day period, 32 individuals were interrogated, including Anil, who was identified as a key player in the drug trade. The police deployed plainclothes personnel to apprehend him during a drug sale, which was set up through news contacts. Anil was caught red-handed in Vishramnagar on Tuesday.

Baloch Galli has been a focal point

Baloch Galli, an area known for drug peddling, has been a focal point in the investigation. Despite serious allegations against the drug sellers in the area, even the police are wary of entering Baloch Galli. In a related incident, drugs were also supplied at a party held at a farmhouse in Daulatabad area, which was traced back to Anil.