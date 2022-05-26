CBSE curriculum in 3 new schools of AMC from 2022-23

Aurangabad, May 26:

Here is a good news as Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be introducing CBSE curriculum in three schools from the new academic year.

The CBSE schools will be at Indiranagar, Chelipura and Cidco N-12.

Earlier, the AMC had started two CBSE schools at Garkheda and Osmanpura from last year.

The AMC runs 71 schools having classes from standard one to 10th in Marathi and Urdu mediums. As on today, the parents of poor and underpriviledged wards could not afford seeking admission in CBSE-affiliated privately-run schools. They had to pay huge donations and exorbitant fees at the time of admission in private schools.

Hence to provide quality education to the poor and deserving students, the AMC has initiated in running CBSE schools. The initiative has received overwhelming response as there are 154 students in Garkheda and Osmanpura schools. The response encourage AMC to start three more schools in the city.

The AMC education officer Ramnath Thore confirmed of starting three more schools imparting education as per CBSE approved syllabus from the new academic year. The response to previous two schools has encouraged us to start more CBSE schools for the students and impart quality education to them.”