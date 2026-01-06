CBSE launches Psycho-Social Counselling Support for Students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), reaffirming its commitment to the holistic well-being of students, launched the first phase of its annual free Psycho-Social Counselling Services for examinees of Classes X and XII on Tuesday.

This initiative, which will continue until June 1, 2026, aims to address examination-related stress and promote emotional well-being, enabling students to approach their forthcoming Theory Exams, scheduled to begin on February 17, 2026, with confidence, balance, and mental clarity.

Box

Key features of student Support

-- 24×7 Toll-Free IVRS (1800-11-8004): Students may dial 1800118004 and access round-the-clock support in Hindi and English through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). The service provides practical guidance on stress- free preparation, effective time and stress management, and responses to frequently asked questions.

-- Tele-Counselling Services: Students and parents can interact with a panel of 73 trained professionals, comprising Principals, Counsellors, Special Educators from CBSE-affiliated schools, and qualified Psychologists from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm daily.

-- Digital Resources: A curated collection of resources on stress management, effective study strategies, and emotional well-being is available on the CBSE website (www.cbse.gov.in).