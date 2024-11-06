CBSE may conduct surprise inspections of schools in State

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Board of Secondary School (CBSE) is likely to conduct a surprise inspection of schools across the State.

It may be noted that the CBSE received complaints that some schools are showing dummy candidates in their records and not complying with affiliation norms in the country.

The CBSE has conducted a series of surprise inspections across in 27 schools Rajasthan and Delhi recently with the prime objective to ascertain that the schools were operating in compliance with the norms.

The schools were issued show-cause notices of the schools. The replies of the schools were not satisfactory. The Surprise Inspection Committees found the schools flouting norms. Based on the inspection findings and supported by video-graphic evidence, the Central Borard de-affiliated 21 schools and six schools were downgraded from Senior Secondary to Secondary level in Rajasthan and Delhi.

The CBSE officers said that as the leading national education board with an international presence, it was committed to advancing educational reforms, delivering quality education, and fostering the holistic development of students.

“The practice of dummy and non-attending admissions contradicts the core mission of school education, compromising students' foundational growth. To address this issue, we are taking decisive action to combat the proliferation of dummy schools and send a clear message to all affiliated institutions to resist the lure of accepting dummy or non-attending admissions. The Board will continuously strive to ensure that schools adhere to lawful and ethical educational practices,” they said. According to sources, the Board may conduct surprise inspections of schools in the State.