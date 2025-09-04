CBSE Pune holds training on Life Skills at Winchester

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A one-day Capacity Building Programme on Life Skills was conducted by the CBSE, Pune at Winchester International English School. The initiative aimed to equip teachers with innovative strategies to promote holistic student development. The sessions were conducted by principal of Podar International English School Dr Vaishali Joshi, and principal of Ace Academy Dr Ganesh R. Tarate. Winchester principal Dr Afsar Khan expressed his gratitude towards the resource persons and appreciated the efforts of CBSE for organising the programme.