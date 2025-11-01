CBSE teachers training @Ace Academy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ace Academy CBSE School, MIDC, Chikalthana in collaboration with CBSE Centre of Excellence, Pune organised a two-day teacher training session on the topic ‘Ethics and Integrity.’ Resource persons Dr Sharda Gupta and Ravinder Rana were welcomed by school advisory Adv Raj Devdhe, and principal Dr Ganesh Tarate.

Dr Gupta conducted a comprehensive workshop on Cognitive Dissonance, Kohlberg’s stages of moral development and A to Z of Ethics. The session witnessed interactive discussions, brainstorming activities, and case studies to help teachers grasp the concepts.

Rana delved deeper into Approaching Ethics and Integrity through AV media, My Circle of Concern, Influence and Control and Creating space for Integrity in our Classrooms. The session included Video watch, role-plays, group activities and simulations to provide teachers with hands-on experience.

Teachers were exposed to new methodologies and got an opportunity to interact with teachers from Swami Vivekanand Public School, Sharnapur, Maliwada.

Vice-president of Mula Education Society Udayan Gadakh, director Dr Subhash Devadhe Patil, Dr Nivedita Gadakh, joint secretary Dr Vinayak Deshmukh lauded the activity. Teacher Vandana Waghmode anchored the event.