CBSE teachers training at Clover Dale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM Clover Dale School in collaboration with CBSE Centre of Excellence, Pune organised a two-day teacher training session on the topic ‘Experiential Learning’ for the teachers of the city CBSE schools. Bhavisha Hirani and Sundari Subramaniam were the resource persons.

Hirani conducted a workshop on the principles and implementation of experiential learning, Kolb’s Cycle, three domains of Blooms Taxonomy, LAAR Strategy.

Subramaniam delved deeper into various experiential learning strategies and their practical implementation. The session focussed on multi-disciplinary approach in the Kolb’s EL cycle and multiple intelligence.

The training programme aimed to equip teachers with innovative teaching techniques and methodologies. Educators from different CBSE schools including MGM Clover Dale, Dnyanada English School, The MGM School, Padegaon, Universal High School, The Jain International School, Podar International School, Ambewadi and Nath Valley School took part in the sessions.

MGM Schools director Dr Aparna Kakkad, deputy director Dr Namrata Jajoo, Clover Dale principal Ganesh Tarate and The MGM School principal Sunita Udgirkar appreciated the initiative.