CBSE teachers training at River Dale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: River Dale High School in collaboration with CBSE Centre of Excellence, Pune organised a two-day training session on, ‘Classroom Management,’, recently. A group of 60 teachers attended this informative session conducted by the CBSE appointed trainers Dr Ashish Ajmera and Seema Gupta.

The topics such as seating arrangements, components of management, various learning and teaching styles were covered. The training included practical activities like classroom roleplaying, gauging student reactions, and lesson plan presentations. The training provided an opportunity to be upgraded with the student and adolescence problems seen in today's generation, and learning how to tackle that at the classroom level.