CBSE Teachers’ Training Prog at Wockhardt Global

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Wockhardt Global School (WGS), Shendra, organised a two-day CBSE Teachers’ Training Programme on ‘Strengthening assessment and evaluation practices,’ recently. Teachers from Brilliant Kids School, Podar International School (PIS), WSG and other institutions participated.

Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, the programme focused on competency-based assessment, formative evaluation, and learner-centric practices aimed at holistic student development. On Day 1, Ravinder Rana, CBSE resource person and principal, PIS shared practical strategies for effective assessment design and evaluation. Day 2 featured Dr Sharda Gupta, CBSE-appointed trainer, who highlighted assessment reforms, inclusive practices, and the role of assessment in promoting student well-being.