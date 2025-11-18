CBSE X & XII Std exams to commence on Feb 17

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The annual session examinations of standard X and XIII to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence on February 17, 2026. The CBSE has released the final schedule for the board examinations for both Class 10 and 12, recently.

The students of standard X (Phase 1) will appear for the examinations to be held between February 17 and March 10, 2026. The second phase of examination will held in May-June 2026.

Similarly, the class 12 students will take their papers from February 17 to April 9, 2026.

The schedule was declared 100 days before the start of examinations so that stakeholders could make their preparations.

--CBSE will conduct the first paper (Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic subjects) on the first day on February 17

--The students of 12th will appear for the paper of Biotechnology or Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English or Hindi) on the first day

--A sufficient gap has been given between two subjects generally offered by a student in both classes.

Schools asked to provide registration for students

Principals are urged to provide the registration number of the Class XI student for the JEE (Main) application. As per the communication issued by the CBSE, it was mentioned that the National Testing Agency will require the registration number of Class XI students to be filled in the JEE (Main) application. All the schools are requested to provide the registration number of Class XI to their students applying for JEE (Main).