CCTV cameras must be at all SSC-HSC exam centres

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All the examination centres of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) in all the divisions of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will have CCTV cameras to put a check on malpractice during the upcoming examination in 2026.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister, via video conference, announced that the permission of any examination centre where instances of malpractice are reported during the Class 10 and 12 examinations in February-March 2025 would be permanently revoked.

Talking to this newspaper, the office from the divisional office of the MSBSHSE said that those examination centres of the division in the 2025 session where copy cases were reported were permanently banned recently.

They said that the divisional office issued instructions again regarding the installation of CCTV cameras on the school premises recently.

As per the instructions, CCTV cameras are mandatory in all classrooms of examination centres designated for the upcoming February-March 2026 examinations.

The State Board instructed the divisional office to implement a ‘copy-free campaign ' this academic year, also to curb malpractice during the examination.

“The examination centres will be banned permanently if any copy case is found. The students of the examination centre that was banned permanently should not be affected by it. They should shift to another school or junior college located nearby and equipped with adequate infrastructure,” it was mentioned in the letter issued for the divisional offices.

Some important instructions for divisional office & centres

-- For transparency in SSC and HSC February-March 2026 examinations, the appointment of centre superintendents, supervisors, and other examination-related personnel for examination centres where students from a specific school or college will appear should be made from teachers and staff of other secondary/higher secondary schools. .

-- During the examinations, action should be taken against any examination-related staff found engaging in malpractice at the examination centres.

-- A review should be conducted to determine whether it is possible to create examination centres with a larger number of students at some locations.

--However, while creating such centres, criteria like the number of students in the school or junior college, available infrastructure, and distance from the students' residences should be considered.