CCTV footage from 20 days under scanner; 2 DVRs seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three days after the armed robbery at industrialist Santosh Ladda’s residence in Bajaj Nagar, the investigation has now been handed over to the Crime Branch. Despite intensive efforts, police have yet to establish a clear sequence of events or secure any major breakthrough.

On Saturday, 13 individuals, including a youth who had stayed at the house two days before the incident, were interrogated at length. The caretaker was also questioned again. However, the absence of concrete evidence continues to hinder progress The robbers six armed men broke in around midnight on Thursday. They tied and gagged the driver, Sanjay Jhalke, at gunpoint, and fled with 5.5 kg of gold ornaments, gold biscuits, 32 kg of silver jewellery, and Rs 70,000 in cash. Although Ladda's house had no CCTV cameras, footage from two neighbouring homes captured the robbers’ vehicle. Police have seized the DVRs for forensic analysis and are examining if any prior reconnaissance was done. The angle of an insider tip-off is under close scrutiny. Amid mounting pressure, the leaves of Crime Branch and Waluj MIDC police personnel have been cancelled. A strict order has been issued to maintain complete secrecy regarding the case. Sources say the Waluj MIDC police have expressed discontent after the probe was transferred to the Crime Branch.