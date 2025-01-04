CEC visits Daulatabad Fort

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, along with his better half, visited the iconic monument Daulatabad Fort on Saturday morning. The history researchers Shivaji Gaikwad and Sitaram Dhanayat explained the monument to the dignitary.

The CEC saw various landmarks on the Fort campus like the Elephant Tank, Bharatmata Mandir, Chand Minar, Chini Mahal, different cannons (Mendha Top, Durga Top), Baradari, Sant Janardhan Swami Temple, etc.

The deputy collector Devendra Katke, Umakant Pardhi, deputy director (tourism) Vijay Jadhav, additional tehsildar Nitin Garje, naib tehsildar Keshav Dakale, Manisha Mene, circle officer Ganesh Sonawane, talathi Suraj Giri, Prashant Vankar, Milind Sathe and PSI Krishna Ghayal accompanied him on the tour.