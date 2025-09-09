“Celebrate Diwali in your new home” , Appeal by CEO Ankit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer and Administrator Ankit has appealed to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) to complete the construction of their sanctioned houses before Diwali so they can celebrate the festival in their new homes.

To ensure timely completion of the houses sanctioned under the scheme, reviews are being conducted at the taluka level through the Chief Executive Officer, Additional CEO, and Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Special camps for Aadhaar card updates have been organized at the village and taluka levels through Panchayat Samiti Group Development Officers. Engineers have been instructed to immediately upload online photographs showing the progress of house construction.

For the years 2024–25 and 2025–26, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district received a target of 1,29,644 houses under the scheme. Of these, 1,25,935 beneficiaries have been sanctioned online approvals, while 3,709 beneficiaries could not be approved due to lack of Aadhaar cards.

Out of the 1,25,935 approved beneficiaries, the first installment has been distributed to 97,000 beneficiaries. However, 28,935 beneficiaries have yet to receive the first installment as they have not submitted their property ownership documents (Form No. 8 / 7/12 extract).

Among those who received the first installment, 30,641 beneficiaries have completed construction up to the basement level and were released the second installment. The remaining 66,359 beneficiaries did not complete the basement work and hence could not receive the second installment. Furthermore, among those given the second installment, 8,578 beneficiaries have completed their houses, while 22,063 beneficiaries are yet to finish construction.