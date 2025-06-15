Celebration of 'Surgeons Week’ concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: “Surgeons Week, a national level initiative organised by the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), was celebrated in an enthusiastic atmosphere across the country from June 8 to 15, 2025,” said Dr Pravin Suryawanshi, President of the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

Dr Madhumita Mukhopadhyay, Dr Probal Neogi, Dr M Pandian, Dr Divakar Reddy were present at the briefing. The 'National Surgeons Day' is celebrated on June 15 every year.

“This year, Surgeons Week was celebrated for the first time. The purpose of celebrating this week was to honour the contribution of surgeons, create awareness and inspire the new generation,” he said.

The valedictory ceremony of Surgeons Week was held at Hyatt Hotel of the city in the presence of dignitaries. Top surgeons and office-bearers of the ASI and State chapters from all over the country participated in the event. Surgeons also participated in a singing competition and presented songs.

During Surgeons Week, free health check-up camps, blood donation camps, marathons, walkathons, awareness campaigns, free surgeries, public lectures, health check-ups for surgeons, tree plantations, health activities in schools, programs for the families of surgeons, social and cultural programmes were organised across the country. About 10,000 people participated in this initiative and donated blood across the country.

“Surgeons are not just experts in medical operations but also serve as health care providers for society. Their precision, perseverance and charitable attitude save many lives. ASI is the largest association of surgeons in the country, with more than 38,000 surgeons as members. The association is headquartered in Chennai and surgeons from all States across the country are associated with this association,” he added.

Under the leadership of ASI, surgeons were called upon to participate in various branches, departments and cities across the country. Keeping their social commitment in mind, surgeons from across the country have made their invaluable contribution to Surgeons' Week.