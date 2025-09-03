Celebrations with Maratha Leaders’ Slogans

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city unit of the BJP on Wednesday celebrated the state government’s September 2 ordinance implementing the Hyderabad Gazette on the Maratha reservation issue. Kranti Chowk turned festive with drum beats, sweet distribution, and loud slogans as a large number of Maratha office-bearers joined the gathering.

City BJP president Kishor Shitole said, “Several Maratha chief ministers have been in power, but only chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has consistently taken positive decisions for the Maratha community. Yesterday’s decision ensured justice and opened new opportunities for the youth.”

Among those present were city general secretary Rameshwar Bhadwe, Jalinder Shendge, Harshvardhan Karad, Tarachand Gaikwad, Chhaya Khajekar, women’s wing president Dr. Ujjwala Dahifale, youth wing president Rahul Dandge, and Maratha reservation activists Chandrakant Bharat, Sunil Kotkar, Ganpat Mhaskhe, and Manoj Gayake.

OBC leaders absent

The absence of minister Atul Save, MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, and MLA Sanjay Kenekar was noted, along with most OBC office-bearers. Party sources clarified that the leaders were out of the city.

Election challenges ahead

With 19,654 people in the district holding Maratha-Kunbi caste certificates, including 1,122 validated, the possibility of OBC-category claims in upcoming elections has risen. Shitole dismissed concerns, saying the party would treat everyone equally.

Photo Caption: BJP leaders celebrate at Kranti Chowk, welcoming the state’s decision on Maratha reservation.