Celebratory procession to welcome Akshada Kalash held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On January 22, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi pilgrimage site Ayodhya. As an invitation for this ceremony, the devotees welcomed Akshada Kalash Shobha Yatra at Ranjangaon Shenpunji on Sunday with jubilation.

Former Panchayat Samiti members Deepak Bade, Ganesh Shewale, Amar Tarte, Kiran Dhirde, along with hundreds of devotees participated in this yatra. This Kalash Yatra was started from the Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman temple in Pawannagar of Ranjangaon and passed from Dnyaneshwarnagar, Maulinagar and Pushpanagar.