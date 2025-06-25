Cement material being removed from Makai Gate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State’s Department of Archaeology (DoA) has undertaken the daunting task of conserving the heritage structure Makai Gate. Currently, the cement plaster which was applied at various places on the gate is being removed. After the removal, the gate will be restored using the same materials originally used in its construction. For the duration of this conservation work, traffic through Makai Gate will remain closed for five months.