CEng Nikhil Kulkarni as Jt CEO of Magic

Aurangabad:

Chartered Engineer (CEng) Nikhil Kulkarni has joined Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) as joint chief executive officer. He has more than 13 years experience in the field of corporate as well as community-based entrepreneurial ecosystem while serving various key positions at national as well as international platforms. Magic officials said that his active involvement and diversified experience in the startup support services of MAGIC will upscale and help the startup ecosystem.