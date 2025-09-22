Center coordinators to be appointed through competitive exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The designation of Kendra Pramukhs (KPs) in the Primary Education Department has now been renamed as Group Resource Centre Coordinator (GRCC).

As per the newly issued recruitment guidelines, promotions to the posts will now be conducted through a competitive examination.

Furthermore, 50 per cent of the GRCC posts will be filled through promotions, while the remaining 50 pc will be filled via competitive exams.

The government has directed the Examination Council to conduct this exam as soon as possible. The School Education Department has already released the Government Resolution (GR) regarding this decision. As per this GR, a total of 4,860 posts for GRCC have been sanctioned.

The district has 128 sanctioned posts of KPs while only 54 are currently filled. The ZP officers said that the remaining positions are still vacant.

The eligibility criteria and recruitment method for the post of GRCC will remain the same as those applicable to the former KPs position. The sanctioned positions across each Zilla Parishad will be equally distributed.

In cases where the number of posts is odd, the extra position will be allocated under the promotion quota. Officials from the Primary Education Department have stated that this decision would help in completing pending promotions and filling the vacant GRCC.