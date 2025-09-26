Central youth festival to begin today with procession

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Youth Festival of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will begin on Saturday ,Sept 27 with a grand procession. The festival will take place from September 27 to 29, featuring 262 teams and 1,021 artists from four districts.

The inauguration ceremony will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at the University Auditorium, with actress Vanita Kharat, famed for Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra, as the chief guest. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vijay Phulari will preside over the function. Alumnus and filmmaker Raoba Gajmal will attend as a guest, while Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Valmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr. Prashant Amritkar, Management Council member Dr. Yogita Hoke Patil, Adv. Dattatraya Bhange, and Director Dr. Kailas Ambhure will also be present.

Meanwhile, the procession will begin at 8 AM from the full-length statue of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and will be flagged off by Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Atulkar.