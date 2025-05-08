Centralised admission process for 11th Std to commence on May 19

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online centralised State-level admission process for the 11th standard will commence on May 19 for the academic year 2025-26.

It may be noted that the online admission process was implemented in selected cities until 2024. The State Government decided to centralise the admission process of the 11th standard at the State level so that the students should get an admission opportunity across all the districts. The result of the SSC will be declared next week. The online admission process will start on May 16. There will be a Rs 100 registration fee.

Box

Admission schedule

-- The higher secondary schools and junior colleges were asked to update their details like college name, address, minority status, geo location, contact number, school address, annual fee, name and designation of the person to be contacted

--The Divisional Deputy Director (Education) and the Education Officers (Secondary) were asked to verify the details of the streams, details of schools and junior colleges up to May 16

--Students will have to fill online profile and preference between May 19 and 28

Box

State, Divisional & District-levels committees to be formed

-- With a view to making the 11th online admission process easy and convenient at the regional level, State, Divisional and District levels committees are being constituted. The State Level Committee should publish the complete admission process information booklet, reservation, admission process and timetable.

Box

CAP rounds

--The admissions to 11th standard in Arts, Commerce and Science will be done through the online centralised system, but for Higher Secondary Vocational Course (HSVC), admission will be done offline.

--The Education Department will implement the four Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-rounds on the basis of merit list while lateral rounds will be open for all.

--There will be a 50 pc reservation for minority students in minority institutes. The college management can fill these seats up to three CAP rounds

--A total of five per cent seats will be reserved for management quota. The seats need to be filled before the end of the second round of admissions.

--In-house quota: A total of 10 per cent seats will be reserved under the in-house quota in junior colleges which have a secondary school on the campus.

Box

Who is in district & divisional level panel?

The district level committee will compirise Education Officer- secondary section (president), collector nominated grade-A officer, Chief Executive Officer nominated grade-A officer, senior dean of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Principal of junior college which is connected with senior college, Assistant Education Inspector, Computer Programmer of Samagra Shiksha (all members), deputy education officer (member secretary). There will be an 11-member divisional-level committee led by the deputy director of the respective division.