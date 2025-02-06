Centre heads & invigilators of 205 exam centres replaced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Divisional Office of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) ordered to replace heads, joint chiefs and invigilators of 205 centres where copying cases were detected during the last five examinations.

The HSC examinations will commence on February 11. So, the divisional office of the Board distributed examination materials to the school and college representatives on Thursday.

With a view to making the examination copy-free, the Education Department decided to bar entry of teachers or any employee at the examination centre where their school students would take the examination.

As the decision faced opposition, the education decided to replace teachers at a centre where cases of malpractice were reported during the last five examinations.

This year, more than 1.85 lakh students will appear for the examination at 460 centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Parbhani, Jalna and Hingoli. The teachers from 205 centres in five districts will not be allowed to enter the examination centres of their students.

Box

Instructions given to the exam centre

Following are some of the instructions given to the examination centres to avoid actions like a ban

--If any case of misconduct is found, the centre's recognition will be permanently cancelled from next year

--Employees from private coaching classes and others should not be appointed as invigilators.

--The seating arrangements of students at the examination centre should be made as per the prevailing working method of the board.

--Students should be checked and released from the centre. The materials with them should be taken out of the building.

-- Only the mobile phones of the centre chief and assistant custodian will be active in the centre. All the rest's mobile phones will be switched off.

--In case of any malpractice, the centre chief should immediately inform the Secondary Education Officer and the Board

--Centres should ensure that two students should not sit together on the floor, in a pandal and on a bench.