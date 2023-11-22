Centre launches CITIIS 2.0 programme in 100 smart cities

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a positive development, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been included in the Central Government’s CITIIS 2.0 (CITIIS 2.0 is the second phase of the City Investments To Innovate, Integrate and Sustain). Programme.

Sharing the development, the deputy chief executive officer (Deputy CEO) of Smart City Mission, Saurabh Joshi said, “ The programme included 100 smart cities of India. Of which, 18 cities will be shortlisted on the basis of their work done in the field of solid waste and then will sanction separate funds for effective implementation of solid waste management.”

Earlier, the historic city was included under Smart City Mission, eight years ago (2016-17). The Central Government funded crores of rupees, apart from the state government, for the development proposals of valuing Rs 1000 crore. The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) utilised the funds for implementation of projects relating to CCTV, Smart City Buses, Smart Roads, Wildlife Safari Park, etc. The Central Government has not granted extension to the Smart Cities, but it has introduced the CITIIS 2.0 programme, in 100 cities.

USP of the city

The positive aspects of the city is that the city collects and scientifically processes 450 metric tons of garbage daily. The garbage waste is also disposed of properly. Besides, it also generates electricity through processing wet garbage. Besides, the door to door collection of segregated garbage separate waste is 92 per cent. Hence the smart city officials are hopeful that these features are enough to beat other smart cities and seek inclusion in top 18 final cities.