Centre taking efforts to implement traders friendly policy in country

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The National General Secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), MP Praveen Khandelwal said, “Through ‘CAIT’, we drafted the trade policy 3 to 4 years ago. Besides, various business and trade organisations in Maharashtra have also created their draft of the trade policy. After studying those drafts and identifying the best points, we will compile a unified draft. This ideal draft will be presented to the government for implementation, and will pursue the matter strongly.”

After the Lok Sabha elections, MP Khandelwal was in the city for the first time on Friday. Hence the traders' organisations organised a grand welcome and congratulatory event in his honour.

President of Team of Associations Mukund Kulkarni, former President of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture, Mansingh Pawar, State’s Senior Vice President of CAIT, Ajay Shah, Local Branch President of CAIT, Santosh Kawale Patil, President of Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh, Sanjay Kankaria, and President of Massia Chetan Raut, were present on the occasion.

“As the representative of traders and businessmen across the country, I will raise issues in Parliament and am working to address the challenges faced by them. I will also make efforts to improve the air connectivity for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar,” assured Khandelwal. The event was conducted by Shivshankar Swami and Jayant Deolankar proposed a vote of thanks.

Key Demands of business fraternity

1) GST and Customs Duty Revenue: The government collects Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 crore in the form of GST and Customs Duties from Marathwada. Hence a corresponding fund allocation should be made for the region.

2) Lack of Space in DMIC: With new projects coming up in the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), there is no available space. Hence a third DMIC should be developed to cater to vendors supplying materials for national and multinational companies' production needs.

3) Need for More Space for Electric Vehicles Hub: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is poised to become a hub for electric vehicles in the future. In this regard, additional land is required. Hence it is urged that the government announce the third DMIC and make land available to meet this demand.