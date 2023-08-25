CEO duo inspects water sample examination process

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vikas Meena, the chief executive officer of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad, and Varsha Meena, the CEO of Jalna ZP, conducted a surprise visit to the divisional laboratory of the Ground Water Survey and Development Agency situated in the Shahnurmian area on Friday morning. The purpose of their visit was to gain insight into the process of examining water samples, particularly those from rural areas.

The CEO couple's unannounced presence in the laboratory caught officials and employees off guard. During their visit, the Meena couple observed a demonstration showcasing the testing procedures for both chemical and biological water samples. They also delved into the logistics of collecting and categorizing water samples, as well as the methods for determining parameters indicating water pollution.

To date, a total of 644 biological water samples from various villages have undergone examination. The CEO duo emphasized the importance of expeditiously analyzing the remaining samples from other villages. Deputy CEO of the water and sanitation department, Rajendra Desale, Deputy director of the divisional laboratory, M Meshram, programme manager Satyajit Deshmukh and others were present.