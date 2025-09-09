CEO to review schemes at taluka level

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer and Administrator Ankit will conduct a review of various schemes being implemented at the village level. For this purpose, review meetings have been scheduled at the Panchayat Samiti level across different talukas.

To comprehensively review central and state government schemes being implemented through the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis in gram panchayats, taluka-level review meetings will be held at the Panchayat Samiti offices. CEO Ankit, Additional CEO Vasudev Solanke, and District Rural Development Agency Project Director Ashok Sirse will lead the detailed review of these schemes. All department heads from the district level are expected to be present for the meetings.

Group Development Officers have been instructed to ensure the presence of sub-engineers from construction, minor irrigation, and water supply departments, agriculture officers, child development project officers, taluka health officers, livestock development officers, group education officers, extension officers, and gram panchayat officers at the meetings.

The schedule for the review meetings is as follows:

11 September: Talukas – Paithan, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Phulambri

18 September: Talukas – Gangapur, Vaijapur, Khultabad

25 September: Talukas – Soygaon, Sillod, Kannad