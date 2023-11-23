Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Institute of Cost Accountants of India-Aurangabad Chapter organized a ‘Continuing Education Programme’ (CEP) on GST on real estate sector, recently. The programme was held at the training hall of the CMA Bhawan, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Practicing CMA Salman L Pathan was the speaker. Certified Management Accountant (CMA) Babasaheb Shinde, secretary of the Aurangabad chapter, welcomed all the members and introduced the speaker. CMA Suresh Pimple felicitated the speaker. Pathan explained in detail about the various important concepts of GST on real estate. During the session, the speaker enlightened the participants on the applicability of GST on real estate project, residence real estate sector, leasing or renting of land and building, joint development agreement and co-operative housing society. Shinde coordinated the programme and proposed the vote of thanks. On this occasion, managing committee member Kiran Kulkarni, senior member Jayant Galande, and Adil Shaikh were present.