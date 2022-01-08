CET for 5 PG health science courses admissions to be held on Jan 16

Aurangabad, Jan 8:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct an online common entrance test (CET) for the five postgraduate health sciences courses across the State on January 16.

The aspirants of PG courses in Physiotherapy (M.PTH), Occupational Therapy (M. OTH), Speech and Language Pathology (M Sc-SLP), Audiology (M Sc-Aud) and Prosthetics and Orthotics (MSc-P O) will take the test at four places- Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Mumbai-next week for the admissions in the academic year 2021-22.

The online registration was completed this week. The admit card will be issued through the candidate’s login on January 14. The examinations will be conducted between 11 am to 12.30 pm but, the candidates will have to enter the centre from 9 am to 10.30 am. The question paper will be displayed online on January 16 after the examination while model answer keys will be released on January 17.

The candidates will be able to submit objections to the question paper or answer keys with a non-refundable payment of Rs 1000 online from January 17 to 19. The final answer keys will be published on January 28. The result of the test will be announced provisionally on January 29.