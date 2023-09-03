CET for PGP, PGO, M Sc-SLP, Audio, P & O on Sept 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct an online common entrance test cell for the admissions to postgraduate courses- in Physiotherapy (PGP) , Occupational Therapy (PGO), Speech and Language Pathology (SLP), Audiology (Audio) and Prosthetics and Orthotics ( P and O) at Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Aurangabad Centres on September 17.

The online registration and filling of application form CET of ‘PGP, PGO, M Sc-SLP, Aud and P and O CET – 2023 will begin online on September 4. The last date of the registration is September 9 with a fee of Rs 2.000. The admit card will be issued on September 14 through the candidate's login.

Box

Entry time at centre

The candidates will have to enter the examination centre with admit card between 9 am and 10.30 am and attempt the paper from 11 am to 12.30 pm on September 17.

Box

Go through information brochure

The CET Cell asked the aspirants to go through the online Information Brochure which contains eligibility criteria and procedure of test for admission to PG courses.

Box

Imp instruction for candidates

--The entry gate of the examination centre will be closed at 10:30 am sharp on

examination day

--Candidate must have passed UG from a college situated in the state of

Maharashtra.

--Candidate must have completed compulsory internship before August 31, 2023.