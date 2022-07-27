CFART to host workshop on ‘Advanced Instruments’
The Central Facility for Advanced Research and Training (CFART) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a one-day workshop on ‘Advanced Instruments’ in CFART auditorium at 10.30 am, on July 29.
President of Lab Indian Dr Hemant Borgaonkar will deliver the keynote address while vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will inaugurate the event.
Director of the centre Dr Anita Murugkar said that a series of the workshop is being organised through CFART and the first workshop would be held on Friday.
Dean of Faculty of Science and Technology Dr B B Waykar and General Manager (Customer Services) of JEOL India Dr Sameer Pai will be the guests of honour.Open in app