CGST Nagpur zone holds review meeting in city

Acknowledges impressive revenue growth of Aurangabad commissionerate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Nagpur zone held a zonal review meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with CGST commissioners from Nagpur and Nashik also in attendance. The two-day meeting, chaired by chief commissioner Ram Chander Sankhala, took place between July 24-25.

During the meeting, Sankhala acknowledged the impressive revenue growth of the Aurangabad commissionerate, which achieved an 11 percent increase in revenue for the current financial year compared to the corresponding period. The entire CGST Nagpur zone achieved over 15 percent growth in GST revenue during the first quarter of the financial year.

Sankhala motivated the officers to continue their exceptional performance and emphasized the importance of GST education, suggesting that training on GST be imparted to school and college students. The meeting also discussed challenges faced by taxpayers and officers in the GST regime and sought to find suitable solutions.

The meeting concluded with commissioner CGST Manoj Kumar Rajak extending a vote of thanks to all attendees for their active participation and valuable contributions.