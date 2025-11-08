Chain-snatcher with 14 criminal cases arrested by LCB

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The rural local crime branch (LCB) has arrested a notorious chain-snatcher wanted in several theft and robbery cases across Maharashtra. The accused, identified as Kuldeep Pawar of Rahera in Ghansawangi taluka, was involved in a recent chain-snatching on Beed Bypass.

On January 24, around 6.45 am, Vijaya Jagannath Jaival was on her morning walk at Balapur Shivar when three men on a motorcycle pushed her down and snatched her gold chain before fleeing. She immediately lodged a complaint at the Chikalthana police station. During the probe, police inspector Vijay Rajput, assistant police inspectors Pawan Ingle and Sudhir Mote, and their team traced the accused based on intelligence inputs. Acting on a tip-off, the police set a trap in Ambad and arrested Pawar. During questioning, Pawar confessed to his involvement in the incident. Further investigation revealed that he is a habitual offender with 14 cases of theft and robbery registered against him in police stations across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad.