Chain snatcher with 45 cases registered against him arrested in Jalna

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The notorious accused involved in chain snatching, especially ‘mangalsutras’, along with an accomplice, was held by the Jawaharnagar Police. These accused confessed to committing 11 crimes registered at the Jawaharnagar, Pundliknagar, and Osmanpura police stations in the city. The police recovered 127 grams (or nearly 13 tolas) of gold mangalsutras and two stolen motorcycles from the accused, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone-II) Navneet Kanwat during a press conference. Senior Police Inspector (Jawaharnagar Police Station) Ashok Sharmale was also present on the occasion.

The name of the notorious criminal, Amol Vaijnath Galate (30, Indiranagar, Garkheda area), with over 45 criminal cases registered against him, and his accomplice Mangesh Valmik Shahane (18, Paithan) were arrested. DCP Kanwat said, “Last month, the thieves snatched a mangalsutra worn by Meenal Deshpande and fled the scene. CCTV footage revealed that Amol was involved in this crime. Meanwhile, police constable Maroti Gore received information that Amol would visit Jalna to meet his mother. Based on this, senior PI Sharmale of Jawaharnagar, along with PSI Maroti Khillare, ASI Gajendra Shigane, constables Kshirasagar, Bankar, and Maroti Gore's team, was sent to Jalna. Before the team reached Jalna, the local police had already arrested the accused.

As a result, the Jawaharnagar Police corresponded with the court and obtained legal custody of Amol and Mangesh from the Jalna jail. After taking the accused into custody, during the interrogation, they confessed to committing 11 crimes —7 within the Jawaharnagar police jurisdiction and 2 each in the Pundliknagar and Osmanpura police jurisdictions. The police seized 127 grams of gold and two motorcycles, amounting to a total of Rs 9.65 lakh. This operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP Kanwat and ACP Ranjit Patil.

Action under MPDA

Amol has more than 45 criminal cases registered against him. Previously, action was taken against him under the MPDA (Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act) for externment. Now, after separate arrests are made for each crime, action will eventually be taken under the MPDA. The proposal for this will be prepared from now on, said the DCP.