Chain snatchers active again in city

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

The chain snatchers have become active again in the city, an incident of chain snatching was reported near Tarangan Kasliwal area on Saturday again. A case has been registered in Cantonment police station.

Police said, Surekha Gurudayal Khanna (42, Pannalalnagar) was going with her husband on motorcycle (MH20 ED 2878) to meet their relatives at Kasliwal Tarangan area in Padegaon area. Two motorcyclists came on motorcycle and they came near Khanna’s motorcycle and snatched gold chain weighing 18 grams amounting Rs 77,000 from Surekha’s neck. The thieves then fled speedily towards Daulatabad Tee-point area. They had covered their faces with masks. The Cantonment police PI Sharad Ingle, PSI Sachin Dake and others rushed to the spot and inspected. DCP Ujwalla Vankar, ACP Vivek Saraf and other senior officers also inspected the spot. The police have seized CCTV footage from the area and started the investigation.