Chain snatchers arrested after four days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The crime branch police arrested two chain snatchers after four days of snatching a gold chain of a retired teacher. The arrested have been identified as Sunil Arun Sapkal (21) and his accomplice Ravi alias Golu Eknath Mahajan (20, both residents of High Court Colony, Satara area), said crime branch PI Avinash Aghav. Police said, both the accused are from Selgaon in Jalgaon district and worked in a jewellery shop. Sunil had an affair with a girl from the same shop and married her, a few days back. He had taken a huge loan for the marriage, but could not repay it. Hence, he decided to snatch the gold chain of women. On May 5, Sunil and Ravi on a motorcycle snatched a gold chain of a retired teacher in the Devanagari area, when she was taking a morning walk. The accused after the incident fled from the scene. The crime branch initiated a parallel investigation of the case and based on the CCTV footage arrested both the accused from Jamner.

The police action was executed by PSI Amol Mhaske, Praveen Wagh, ASI Satish Jadhav, Sudhakar Misal, Yogesh Navsare, Rajaram Davkhure, Ravindra Kharat, Vijay Ghuge, Dhananjay Sanap, Shubham Veer and others.

The accused had melted the gold chain and made a gold biscuit from the owner of Tulja Bhavani Jewellers Vilas Barde in Deolai Chowk. The police have seized a biscuit worth Rs 80,000, a motorcycle and mobile phones, all amounting to Rs 1.98 lakh.